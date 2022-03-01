AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On February 21, 2022, Jeffrey Alan Wheeler, age 66, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at home with his daughters by his side.

He was born in Richmond, California on March 24, 1955, to John Andrew and Margaret Ellen (Anderson) Wheeler.

Jeffrey is survived by his daughters, Melissa Ann (Brian) Schmid of Canfield and Mindy Lou (Samuel Bowlin) Wheeler of Austintown; grandson, Gavin Van Kirk and siblings, JoAnn (Tony) Nuzzo of Conneaut, Pennsylvania, John (Sue) Wheeler of Pittsburgh, Greg Wheeler, Janet (Randall) Lowe, James (Diane) Wheeler, all of Austintown, Judy (Donald) Workman of North Jackson and Jackie (Robert) Moore of Canfield.

Besides his parents, Jeffrey was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Dianna (Price) Wheeler on February 22, 2020.

Jeffrey was a mechanic for Checkard Express until his retirement in 2018.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Alan Wheeler, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.