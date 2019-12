GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 21, 2019, Jeffrey Alan Van Epps, age 55, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully.

He was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania on March 27, 1964, to Donald and Mary Elizabeth (Wagner) Van Epps.

