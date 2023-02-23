YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffery John Mcmahan, age 33, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

He was born July 12, 1989 in Warwick, Rhode Island and was the son of Gina Marie Mcmahan.

Jeffery was a kind person who would help out anyone in need. In his free time, he enjoyed drawing. He was a talented artist who could draw anything. Jeffery was an artist in every sense of the word.

He leaves behind his beloved son, Sean John Matthew Mcmahan of East Liverpool, Ohio; his brother, Matthew Mcmahan of Hampden, Maine; his aunt, Mary Mcmahan of Wampum, Pennsylvania; niece, Tesla Mcmahan of Hampden, Maine; cousin, Kathryn Sarpola of Corning, California and a host of cousins in California, Oregon and Colorado.

Jefferey was preceded in death by his mother, Gina Marie Mcmahan and his maternal grandparents, John and Maureen Mcmahan.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

