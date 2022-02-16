AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne L. Lucas, age 48, of Huron, Ohio, passed away in Cleveland on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, after a long bout with cancer.

Jeanne, formerly of Austintown, was the eldest child of Ernest and Sandra (Kotouch) Lucas, both of Austintown.

Jeanne was the valedictorian of Austintown Fitch High School Class of 1992 and went on to graduate from Capital University in 1996. She continued her studies by attending Bowling Green State, graduating with a MFA in 1998.

She had a deep appreciation and love for classical music and she performed on the clarinet for many years. Her dream as a youth was to perform professionally with one of the renowned symphonic orchestras in the United States but it was ultimately her first love of literature and the English language that ended up guiding her life.

After completing her higher education, Jeanne became a teacher at Holy Name High School in Parma Heights, Ohio for several years. She then accepted a position teaching in the Sandusky Public School System. Most recently she had shifted gears and had become a very in-demand tutor and mentor for students preparing for advanced prep school and college entrance examinations.

Jeanne is survived by her father and mother; younger sister, Stacy; brother-in-law, James Driscoll; niece and nephew, Abigail and Ian Driscoll; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

There will be no public memorial service in accordance with Jeanne’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made in her name to the charity Partners in Health.

