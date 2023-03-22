NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – At home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Jeanie Mae (Siepe) Morris, age 63, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away.

She was born in Winter Haven, Florida on August 8, 1959 to Frank Edward and Wilma Jean (Andrews) Siepe.

Jeanie is survived by her children, Michelle Evans of New Castle, Paul Evans, Rachael Smith, Melinda Evans and other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

