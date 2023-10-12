CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 30, 2023, Jeanette Banks, age 70, of Campbell, Ohio, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania on May 6, 1953, to Martin George and Mary Esther (Brinks) Wallace.

Besides being a full-time homemaker, Jeanette, a lifelong area resident, still found time to work at Mr. Frosty’s Ice Cream for over 15 years. She spent many years as a dedicated PTO mom and in her free time enjoyed watching cooking, baking, game shows, and of course her favorite daytime soap operas. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her grandkids and great grandkids, who were the light of her life.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Catherine M. (Jay) Banks, Michelle L. Banks, and Raymond J. Banks, all of Campbell Ohio; grandchildren, Josiah (Ari) Banks of Indiana, Tyler (Serena) Banks of Hubbard, Zachary (Destiny) Banks of Salem, Autumn Banks, Lakken Banks, Marissa Banks, and Zackary Gurd all of Campbell, and Lucas (Jessica) Griffin of Hanoverton; great-grandchildren, Tyler Banks Jr., Twilight Kopsic, Steven Sorrell, Rowan Griffin, and her newest upcoming great-grandchild Baby Banks (Lakken); as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond S. Banks; infant son, Robert D. Banks; siblings, Lucy (the late Ronzel) Murphy, Martin Wallace; grandmother, Lucy Halle, who she credited for her wonderful upbringing; aunt, Virginia Brinks; cousins, Barry L. Brink, Sonny (the late Sally) Brinks, Myron “Buzz” Cramer, and daughter-in-law, Pamela L. Gurd.

Jeanette was loved by the many people whose lives she touched and will be deeply missed.

A Mercy Dinner will be held to memorialize Jeanette. Date, time, and location will be announced later.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

