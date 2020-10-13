Jean Lavonne Schultz, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 9, 2020, Jean Lavonne Schultz, age 82, of Poland, passed away peacefully.

She was born in Covington, Ohio on November 30, 1937 to Charles and Ida Mae (Holfinger) Westfall.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jean Lavonne Schultz, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: