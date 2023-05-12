HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Alva Brodowski of Howland passed away peacefully on May 2, 2023 at her home of 58 years.

She was born December 10, 1938 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to the late Charles and Mary Wilcox. She was the second of three daughters. Her sister, Elizabeth Robatin, preceded her in death.

Jean was married to Arthur R. Brodowski for 47 years until his death on December 20, 2003. They raised four children together.

She was retired from Packard Electric.

Jean was a lovely, independent person who lived a quiet, simple life. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family.

Surviving are her children; Arlene and Scott Lanz of Youngstown, Mark Brodowski of Howland, Jeannette and Bill Lasher of Vienna, Karen Brodowski-Grimes and Wayne Grimes of Niles; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jessica and Dave Nypaver, Colton and Taylor, Sarah and Mike Mace, Oswin and Orion, Linette and Anthony Gervato, Tanner, Raeleigh and Willow, Justin and Stacey Lasher and Keegan, Joce and Andrew Meyer, Easton and Emma, Aaron Brodowski, Mike Lasher and Noah Wendt, Hayden Grimes. Sister and sister-in-law; Charlotte Wilcox, Arlene Brodowski and Mary Lou Tilton. And many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family memorial.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

