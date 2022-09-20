WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay “Skip” Hamilton, 79 of Wellsville, Ohio, passed away at home on Sunday, September 18, 2022 following a brief illness.

He was born at home in Wellsville on June 13, 1943 to the late George and Dortha (Mathess) Hamilton.

Skip resided in his beloved hometown of Wellsville most of his life.

He was a 1961 graduate of Wellsville High.

He married his high school sweetheart, Verna Householder Hamilton, in 1965 and remained married for 35 years.

During the mid 1970s he owned and operated Skip’s Place, a tavern on Main Street in Wellsville. Later, he was employed by American Totalisator as a traveling gaming and racing technician and then went on to work for Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort as the Director of Mutuals.

He took great pride in his community and was an active member in several area clubs such as The Elks, The Eagles and The Moose Lodge. For a period of time, he held the high honor of Exalted Ruler at the Wellsville Elks Lodge 1040.

He was a music and dance enthusiast of the 1950’s era. After retiring, his love of music and radio led to him becoming a part-time local AM radio deejay and Wellsville High football/basketball game announcer. He was also a member of the Wellsville Alumni Association and enjoyed performing in their annual lip sync talent show for many years.

Skip was a proud father and grandfather. He is survived by his children, Kesheena (Chris) Hamilton Carroll of St. Leonard, Maryland, Jayson (Jada) Hamilton of Columbiana, Ohio, Brandon (Cassie) Hamilton of Garner, North Carolina and Justin Hamilton of East Liverpool, Ohio; his grandchildren, Kesheena’s daughters, Mikayla and Ella Mosch, Jayson’s sons, Noah and Jonah Hamilton and Brandon’s sons, Bryson and Camdon Hamilton and his siblings, Keith Hamilton of East Liverpool, Brenda Campbell of Alliance and Cynthia McQune of Beloit.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell Hamilton of San Diego, California and William “Bill” Hamilton of Florida and sisters, Lora Joy of Wellsville and Jo Ann Billy of Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

