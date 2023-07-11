YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Paul Sitnic, born on New Years Day 1986, left this world to be at peace with his loving mother, Paulette Susan (Kopko) and our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 1, 2023. While Jason passed on to our Heavenly Father and into the loving arms of his mother.

He will be terribly missed and eternally loved by his family that held him dear.

Jason had a loving heart, loved nature and sports. He excelled at golf from an incredibly young age and in 1984, at age eight, he got a hole-in-one at the Mill Creek Golf Course with his father and two uncles, being featured for this incredible achievement in the Youngstown Vindicator.

He leaves behind in sorrow his loving sister and brother-in-law, Leslie and Jacob Natoli-Henry of Edgewater, Florida and his father, Louis Sitnic of Salem, Ohio.

When someone that you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure. Jason will forever be our heart’s greatest treasure.

A private memorial service will be held in his memory.

“No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.” Author Unknown

