Jason Frantz, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With sadness we announce the passing of Jason Frantz, age 44, of McDonald, Ohio.

He was born in Youngstown on September 30, 1975 to Denise (Frantz) Fleischer and the late Edward Swart.

Besides his beloved mother, Jason is also survived by his uncle, James (Susan) Frantz; aunt, Mary Frantz; cousins, James (Nikki) Frantz III, Zach (Meagan) Frantz and other family members.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Beatrice (Cope) Frantz.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

