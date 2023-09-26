LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jaqueline M. Orr, age 88 of Leetonia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 16, 2023 with her daughter by her side.

She was born September 3, 1935 in Washington, Missouri, a daughter of the late Herman Cummings and Mildred (Hassler) Bonnot.

Jackie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was the wife of the late Kenneth R. Orr who passed away in 2009. Kenneth and Jackie moved from Washington, Missouri in 1966. They made their home and raised their family in Canfield, Ohio.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Debra Northcott of Boardman, Vicki (Duke) Holisky of Leetonia, Douglas (Franca) Orr of Boardman and Richard (Sherry) Orr of Austintown; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Doug, Jr., Danielle, Zachary, Nicholas and Abigail; eight great-grandchildren, Hunter, Trevor, Emersyn, Mackenzie, Gracie, Zerrin, Kaylee and Harper and brother, Jerry of Jefferson City, Missouri.

Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, Herman Cummings and Mildred (Hassler) Bonnot; beloved infant daughter, Stacy Orr and grandson, William.

To honor Jackie’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

