WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, January Athena Williamson,44, of Warren, Ohio passed away in the Emergency Room at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Warren on January 14, 1979, to Leo Roosevelt Williamson and Denise Rochelle (Brogdon) Williamson both of Warren.

Besides her parents, January is survived by her beloved children, Lasha Johnson of Warren, Marsaye Williamson of Tenesee, Shanaye Williamson of Virginia, and Ta’Jon Williamson of Warren; grandchildren, Monty, Alaya, Maleah, and JaSavien; siblings, Dorian Williamson, Leon Williamson, Brian Williamson, Rosaleah Williamson all of Warren, Vincent Evans of Texas, Leo Roosevelt Jr., Minda Williamson both of Illinois, Shyann Williamson of Warren, and Stephanie Masters of Texas.

On August 28, 2000, January was preceded in death by her brother, John Thomas Williamson; maternal grandmother, Lillian Brogdon; paternal grandmother, Mae Grace Hemmingway as well as a host of aunts and uncles.

January was born and raised in Warren. In high school, she was a cheerleader and then a coach. She could do a backflip like no one else.

She loved cooking, singing, dancing, and watching movies with her children and grandchildren. January had a personality that was “different but unique at the same time.” Some might say she was crazy but to know her was to love her. All the children in the neighborhood loved her. When she whistled it was so loud everyone knew who it was, and what it meant; time for her children to come home.

January was the life of every party and could make almost anyone laugh by just being her genuine self. She was creative and could draw well. She especially loved to draw flowers.

Being a loving and caring woman, January had a smile that would light up any room. Some might say she was the light in the darkness. Even while sick, she made time to Christmas shop for her grandchildren. You could always count on her.

January was a cook for a long time and later she worked many tough factory jobs. She was determined and had a great work ethic. She loved to help others and was slowly but surely regaining her faith in Jesus. She was even attending church prior to her passing. She will be missed and forever loved.

Viewing and family to receive friends on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Eastside Christian Church Of Christ, 1750 Niles Rd SE, Warren, Ohio 44484. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow in Niles Union Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories, send condolences, or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.