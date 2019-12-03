Janice Butterfield, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Janice “Jan” Butterfield, age 60, passed peacefully to be with the Lord.

She was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania on February 5, 1959 to John and Gloria (Brickell) Karstetter.



Jan graduated in 1977 from Chaney High School and went on to become a manager at Dairy Mart.



She is survived by her son, Travis Butterfield (Tina) of Campbell; granddaughter, Arya; siblings, Jack (Claudette) Karstetter of Austintown and Jody (Marty) Emrich of Austintown; nieces, nephews, cousins and several long-time friends.



Jan was preceded in death by her parents.



The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Canfield Healthcare Center for the care and compassion they provided.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

To send condolences or to share memories please visit: www.cremateohio.com.



Material donation may be made in Jan’s name to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

