MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Janet Ruth (Morris) Milligan, age 88 of Mineral Ridge, passed away at home with her children by her side.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on May 5, 1934 to Edward and Mary E. (Brickerstaff) Morris.

Janet is survived by her children, Debra (Butch Lynn) Hall and Tim Milligan, both of Mineral Ridge; grandchildren, Jessica (Bruce) Ciccone of Lewis Center and Zachary (Rachel Moser) Hall of Mineral Ridge; great-granddaughters, Annabella and Emmeliana Ciccone, both of Lewis Center and her kitty cat, Gigi.

Besides her parents, Janet was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Milligan in 2015 and her siblings, Thomas (the late Elizabeth) Morris, Charles Morris, Glenn (the late Alice Virginia) Morris and Robert (the late Sally) Morris.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED due to health concerns for a family member. Thank you for your understanding.

Viewing and family to receive friends on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. when the funeral service will begin at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

