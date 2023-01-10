POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee (Eynon) Summer, age 87, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on January 24, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio to her parents, Herbert Samuel and Evelyn Mary (Probert) Wynn.

Janet was a 1953 graduate of Poland High School. Following graduation, she attended Youngstown State University.

She graduated with a degree in Accounting and went on to work for Olenik Manufacturing, Himes & Hack Accounting, finally opening her own accounting firm. She also worked as an enrolled agent for the Internal Revenue Service.

Janet married Ray Earl Summer on March 30, 1953. She shared her life with him for 42years, until his death in 1985. They were both long time members of Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ located in North Lima, Ohio. Janet was a 50+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the White Shire of Jerusalem. She was also a member of the Order of the Amaranth and was on the Board of Directors of Calon Lan, Welsh Home in Rocky River.

She leaves behind her nieces, Leigh Altier of North Lima, Ohio, Lynn (Lee) Clark of Poland, Ohio, Kathy (Barry) Stirben of North Canton, Ohio; nephew, Rick (Deb) Altimus of Massillon, Ohio; 15 great-nieces and nephews; 25 great-great nieces and nephews; and one great-great-great nephew.

She was preceded in death by her son Paul who passed away in 2014.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Poland Masonic Temple located at 8576 Youngstown-Poland Road, Poland, OH 44514. Visitation will be at 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by the White Shrine of Jerusalem service.

