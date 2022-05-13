YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet “Jeannette” Koranicki, 66, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

She was born on April 8, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Chester Phillips, Sr. and Annabelle (Craig) Phillips.

Jeannette was ready to protect her siblings in her youth, attended East High school, competed in track and field and worked domestic jobs serving others.

She had a photographic memory, was strong-willed, had a sense of humor and a beautiful smile. Although she endured many hardships and challenges throughout her lifetime, she held to her faith and lived life to the best of her abilities. She has finally found peace and can rest.

She is survived by her children, Nathaniel Edwards, Jeannette Martin, Melissa Woods, Nakisha Logan, Tamesha Morrow and Shanequa Morrow; grandchildren, Nyla, Nariah, Larain, Bre’Anna, Bre’Asia, Brittany, Ja’Quante, Bre’Lyn, James P., Carlos and James C.; sisters, Monica Phillips of Youngstown and Doris and Patricia Phillips, of Columbus and brothers, Chester Phillips of North Carolina and Donnell and Michael Phillips of Youngstown.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Michael Koranicki; brother, David Phillips; sisters, Paulette and Annette Phillips; niece, Christian Phillips and nephews, Andre Phillips, Kendall Jones, Chris Helms, Damon Marquette Phillips, D’maine Phillips and Jermaine Phillips.

Her family extends an appreciative acknowledgement to Willena Phillips, Treaka Phillips, Kendra Phillip, Asia Phillips, Chris and Tijah Reynolds, Richard Phillips and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janet “Jeannette” D. Koranicki, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 15 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.