Janet E. (Sharp) Jahnke, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Janet E. (Sharp) Jahnke of Evans, Georgia, passed away at the home of her son in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on September 28, 1957 in Youngstown to Edward and Elizabeth (Orth) Sharp.

Janet is survived by her children, Jonathan (Katie Santoro) Davis and Heather (Bryan) Briones, all of Poland, Ohio, Terry (Scott) Nelson of Wisconsin, Arlon H. Jahnke, Jr. (Lisa) and Thomas E. Jahnke, Sr., all of Georgia, Catherine (Steve) Church of Virginia and Paula Jahnke; grandchildren, Kaylee, Madison Davis, Liam, Damien Briones, Tammy (Scott) Zemke, Kimberly (Eric) Tonn, Kristine, Natalie Jahnke, Jared, LizBeth Cunningham, Thomas Jahnke, Jr., Ryan, Sierra Church, Jordan Munic, Amber Jahnke, Kenneth and Samantha McMillon; siblings, Rebecca (Ralph) DeBolt of North Olmsted, Ohio, James (Mary Kay) Sharp of Youngstown and Margaret (Doug) Stewart of Poland, Ohio; niece, Emily Debolt of Florida; nephews, Murphy and Brian Sharp, both of Youngstown and Jason Stewart of Austintown, Ohio; seven great and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Janet was also preceded in death by her husband, Arlon H. Jahnke, Sr.

Janet grew up in Poland, Ohio and moved to Georgia in 1999 with her husband.

She enjoyed traveling, fishing and spending time with her extended blended family. Janet was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and could often be found cheering them on whenever they played.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.