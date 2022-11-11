STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Janet D. King, age 72, of Struthers, Ohio passed away.

She was born in the Bronx, New York on November 26, 1949 to Edwin and Jeanne (Roberson) Johnson.

Janet is survived by her children, Selima (Robert) Flowers and Alexis (Donte) King; grandchildren, Toby Mills, Stephanie Mills, Dymon Wheeler, Zaire Robinson, Aniya Bennet, Chase Flowers, Donte King and Alayah King; great-granddaughter, Carysma Mills and sister, Michelle (Rajen) Lakhani.

Besides her parents, Janet was also preceded in death by her brother, Keith Johnson; daughter, Ayanna Mills; grandson, Brandon Mills and uncle, Thomas Roberson.

