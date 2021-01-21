Janeanne Marie Dottle, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Janeanne Marie Dottle, age 67, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on December 15, 1953 to George Ira and Patricia Ann (Costello) Johnston.

