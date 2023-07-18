YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Louise Daugherty, age 82, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Our beautiful mama was born in Youngstown on November 24, 1940, to Charles Rosenberger and Jane (Rosenberger) Finley.

Jane married the love of her life, Charles Daugherty, on December 23, 1958. The couple moved to Struthers where they raised their children. Jane was a homemaker, one of the hardest jobs anyone could have, especially after Chuck died in 1976, leaving her to raise four teenagers, Dan, Debbie, Ken and Kellie. She did an amazing job raising and lovingly nurturing each.

Jane is survived by her children, Debbie (Jamie) Carpenter of Modesto, California, Ken (Jojo) Daugherty of Manteca, California and Kellie (Steve) Atkins of Manteca, California; ten beautiful grandchildren who she loved dearly, Sara, Daniel, Amber, Shannon, Kristen, James, Jonathan, Justene, Sharisse and Alysia, as well as, 17 great-grandchildren, Alex, Abby, Bella, Gabe, Daniel, Jaxon, Declan, Kayden, Freya, Jayden, Autumn, Malakai, Micah, Anistashya, Valerie, Valentino and Valentina.

Jane was an avid bowler, starting with Chuck at the Fairlane Bowling Alley in Struthers. She bowled for over 50 years with the Pinnettes Bowling League and made lots of friends along the way. She was also the league president, where she has won awards and still held positions. For over 20 years, Jane and her special friends stayed close by holding a regular card club game. She loved to gamble and enjoyed the occasional casino trip with Phyllis, family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by her eldest son, Dan Daugherty in 2016.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the Chapel at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5400 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Jane will be laid to rest with her loving husband, Charles.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.