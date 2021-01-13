Jane Gerlinger, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 9, 2021, Jane Gerlinger, age 96, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away at home.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 14, 1924 to John D. and Beatrice (Sampson) Porterfield.

Jane is survived by her children, Samuel Gerlinger of Harmony, Pennsylvania, Beth (John) Agosta of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Kittie (Clarence) Carter of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Thomas (Bridget) Gerlinger of Pennsylvania and Nan (Jeffrey) Restid of New Castle, Pennsylvania; son-in-law, James Urbanic of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; 21 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, plus great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George and her children, Richard Butler (the late, Janet) and Jenny Urbanic.

Jane was a proud member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

