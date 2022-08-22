LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Jamison “Jami” Scott Carew, age 51 of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital,

He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on October 10, 1970 to the late Susan Carew.

Jami is survived by his children, Tricia Carew of Liberty Township, Ohio, Benjamin (Taylor Blankenship) Carew of Akron, Ohio; grandchildren, Liam-Rae and Trinity; mother of his children, Dawn Carew of Liberty and his and his families’ pets, affectionately known as his grand-cats, Cuddle, Anakin, Meatball, Rosetta, Molly, Bruce, Rascal, Friday, Finn, Harley, Suzie and Shiki.

Jami graduated Lynn English High School in Lynn Massachusetts and earned his Associates Degree from Salem State.

He was a huge Star Wars fan, enjoyed video games but most of all loved his grandchildren and spending time with them.

