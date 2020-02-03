James W. Yates Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, February 1, 2020, James W. “Jimmy” Yates, age 64, passed away at his Austintown home surrounded by his loving family.

James was born in Youngstown on December 2, 1955 to James W. Yates, Sr. and Lula (Myers) Yates Lehrman.

Besides his mother, James is also survived by beloved wife, Debra S. Yates of Austintown; daughter, Renee (Sean) Houser of Boardman; granddaughters to whom he was the greatest Papa in the world, Haley Alexis and Addison Grace of Boardman; siblings, Kathy Crytzer of Boardman, Carol Kadilak of Campbell, Daniel (Geri) Yates of Lowellville and Steve (Deanna) Lehrman of Pittsburgh, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, James was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Steve Lehrman, Sr. and his beloved cat, Sammy.

Jimmy was a 1973 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and made his career as a shipping and receiving manager at Northern States Metals for over 20 years. This is where he met the love of his life, Debra, to whom he has been married for 19 wonderful years. The two of them were best friends and soulmates, sharing a deep and genuine love that was immeasurable.

Jimmy was a kind and simple man who never complained or spoke badly about anyone and always found a way to make people laugh. He was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan and loved watching the Cleveland Indians. Jimmy enjoyed being in nature; fishing and feeding the many deer who visited his backyard. His favorite thing was spending time with his wife and family who already miss him and love him dearly.

