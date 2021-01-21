James Vincent Berni, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Vincent Berni, 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 17, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital while surrounded by his wife and children.

Jim was born to parents, Joseph and Virginia Berni, on June 16, 1942, in Dennison, Ohio.

Jim graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Dennison, Ohio and received his education and training for a career in radio broadcasting at Midwestern Broadcasting School in Chicago, Illinois. Jim then spent more than 50 years impacting the lives of countless radio listeners by way of music and words of encouragement.

Jim was married to Betty Lou Berni, the love of his life and best friend, in 1967. Their marriage of 54 years was a testament of a Christ-centered relationship.

Jim is survived by his wife, Betty and son, Chris Berni and his wife, Debbie; daughter, Angela (Berni) James and her husband, Tim; son, Nick Berni and his wife, Pam; Jim is also survived by ten grandchildren, including Andrew (wife, Natalie), Hannah, Moriah, Noah, Rebekah, Leah, Josiah, Jackson, Jake and Levi, as well as his first soon-to-be-born great-grandchild, Micah.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Virginia Berni.

Jim will forever be remembered for his generous spirit. His ten grandchildren were among the most treasured recipients of their Nano’s generosity. He slipped them dollar bills at every visit, took them out for special treats (allowing them to order anything they wanted from the menu) and kept the freezer stocked with popsicles especially for them. The candy jar was always full and little hands were welcome to it any time.

Jim was a great encouragement and faithful supporter to all his friends and family members. He loved to cheer on his grandchildren and never missed their sporting events, choir concerts, or band concerts. He was known for his thoughtful and frequent phone calls and texts to friends and family. His messages were always filled with uplifting Bible verses and reminders he was praying for them. He never let a day go by without telling his family that he loved them and was proud of them.

Jim and his wife valued hospitality and welcomed every guest into their home with open arms. He told every visitor to treat the Berni home as if it were his or her own. Platters full of homemade Italian food were always served, and no one ever left hungry. A favorite memory of so many will be summertimes spent swimming in the Berni pool and talking for hours at “the bus stop” of outdoor seating. Jim loved welcoming others to enjoy the sweet blessings God had given to him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian, 2432 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515, at 11:00 am. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook (Search: Tabernacle Church Youngstown).

In lieu of sending flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Betty Berni, P. O. Box 4009, Austintown, OH 44515.

All donations will allow Betty (Nana) to plan a special enjoyable event with her grandchildren in honor of Jim (Nano) since spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren was his greatest joy.

