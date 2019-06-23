James Turner Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, James Turner, age 84, passed away at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

He was born in Greenville, Massachusetts on October 14, 1934, to Sank and Ella (Coleman) Turner.

James is survived by his former wife, Willie Jean Turner of Austintown formerly of Youngstown; children, Larry (Linna) Turner, Sr. of Youngstown, Phillip M. (Audrey Allen) Turner of Youngstown, Kimberly Butler of Austintown and Karen Turner of Youngstown; siblings, Jake (Dorothy) Turner of Youngstown, Rosetta (the late Henry) Edward of Greenville, Massachusetts, Mary Ann (the late Jasper) Devine of Cleveland, Delores (the late Charles) Williams of Greenville, Massachusetts, Leon Turner of Cleveland and Jacqueline (Robert) Murray of Greenville, Massachusetts and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his son, Gary Turner and siblings, Julia Seard, Charles Turner, Renover Turner and Iris Marie Robinson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.