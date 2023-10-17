POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loving spouse, father and grandfather, James “Ricky” Blume Jr., age 71, of Poland, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Hospital.

He was born April 2, 1952, in Austin, Texas, a son of the late James and Shirley (Locklair) Blume, Sr.

James graduated in 1970 from Summerville High School in Summerville, South Carolina. He married Erin P. (McGarry) Blume on May 10, 1997, and they were able to share twenty-six wonderful years together.

He was employed as a union pipefitter with Local 295-Jacksonville and traveled the country extensively.

In addition to spending time with his family, he loved the outdoors and would hunt and fish whenever he could. James was a member of the Leetonia Sportsmans’ Club. In his free time, he enjoyed watching football and golf. Although he lived in Ohio for over twenty years, he still had his Southern drawl which everyone loved. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a jokester at heart. Everyone that spent time with James considered him their comic relief.

He forever touched the lives of his wife, Erin P. (McGarry) Blume, Jr. of Poland, Ohio; children, Maegan (Tara) Moore of Richmond, Virginia, Ireland Blume of Boardman, Ohio; grandchildren, Cooper and Della Moore, both of Richmond, Virginia; in-laws, Kay Blume, Ed (Nonnie) McGarry, Liz Schmid, Gus (Terry) McGarry, Kevin (Kathy) McGarry, Maureen (Marty) Capito, Mack (Dana) McGarry. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Shirley Blume, Sr., brothers, Steven and William Blume, and mother-in-law, Katherine McGarry.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

