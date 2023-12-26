YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 18, 2023, James Russell Raymond, age 59, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at his home.

He was born on January 30, 1964, in Youngstown, Ohio to Russell and Betty (Johnston) Raymond.

Jimmy enjoyed riding his motorcycle and he was a member of the MI RAZA Motorcycle Club. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan. Jimmy was a dad who was involved with his children. He loved being a coach for his daughter Brittney and his son James. Spending time with his wife, Michelle, his children and grandchildren brought Jimmy immense love and joy. His family will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Mary (Metcalf) Raymond; daughter, Brittney (Keith Nunez) Raymond of Youngstown; son, James (Melanie) Raymond, Jr. of Boardman; grandsons, James R. ,III, Arjenis, Elias; granddaughters, Millie, Amelia; brothers, Ricky (Kimberly) Raymond of Boardman, Ronald Raymond of Cleveland; sisters, Susan (Antonio Ortiz) Gonzalez of Boardman, Ruth Raymond of Youngstown. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Besides his parents, Jimmy was also preceded in death by his sister, Karen Raymond, and his in-laws, Ray and Gloria Metcalf.

Friends and family will be received at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown on Friday, December 29, 2023, at 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

WE LOVE YOU PAPA

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

