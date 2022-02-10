AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a long and hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s, James R. Lebrie, Jr. passed away in his home during the early morning hours of Thursday, February 3, 2022. At his side was his partner Ken Vespasian, a witness to his incredible courage.

Jim now fifty-eight was born December 14, 1963, in Campbell, Ohio.

His family moved to Canfield, Ohio. He later went to Austintown Fitch High School and graduated in 1982. Following High School, he attended Youngstown State University where he became a brother of the Theta Chi fraternity. He graduated from YSU with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

Following college, Jim went on to work for Kaufmann’s Department Store in Eastwood Mall Niles, Ohio. There he was a Department Manager in the Shoe Department for many years. Later he moved to the Toys-R-Us Distribution Center where he worked in Human Resources.

In his spare time and in recent years, he attended the YMCA as a way of keeping strong. He loved going to the Casino and watched HGTV for home remodeling tips.

Jim’s legacy is the Love he had for his circle of friends and family and the abundance of love all felt towards him.

Jim is preceded in death by his Father and Mother, James Labrie, Sr. and Donna Faye Labrie of Canfield and his Jack Russell, Eden.

Jim is survived by his sister, Jennifer (Ryan) Conroy; his brother, Tim Labrie and his nephew Hunter Conroy of Austintown, Ohio. As well as his pets Max and Gracie.

His beloved and faithful Partner Ken Vespasian was a constant source of comfort and strength to Jim. The two would have celebrated their 33rd anniversary this year in March.

Jim will be cremated upon his request. There will be no calling hours at this time. However, a Memorial will be held later this summer.

The family would also like to thank Hospice of the Valley for the care and assistance.

Any cards or condolences should be sent to Jim’s home residence.

