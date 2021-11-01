James Neapolitan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Neapolitan, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 25, 1931 to Carl and Mary (Sabatasse) Neapolitan.

James was a veteran of the Korean war, a contractor and a businessman.

He started Neapolitan Realty in the 1960s where he was a broker. He owned and operated Neapolitan’s Oriental restaurant from 1975-1978. He was also the owner of Jim’s Vending until he retired.

James was known for his stubborn nature, strong work ethic and witty sense of humor. He loved spending time at “the Farm,” being with his family, cooking and gardening. Most recently he enjoyed going to the YMCA and having coffee with his friends.

He is survived by his son, Carmen (Jennifer), Shirley and Karyn Neapolitan; his grandchildren, Jaime (Scott) Rennecker, Gena, Carmen (Angelisa), Jason (Kristina) Janine, Jimmy, Raphe, James III and

Marissa and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Anna Marie Neapolitan; his sons, James P. Jr. and Ralph; his sisters, Dolores (Midge), Carla, Nardina, Mary, Louise, Marie and Dorothy and his brothers, Ralph and Carl.

James will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. via Zoom. Please reach out to the family for instructions.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

