James Melvin Martin, Jr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, August, 14, 2020, James Melvin Martin, Jr., age 64, of Niles, Ohio, passed away at home with his daughters by his side.

He was born on July 13, 1956 to James Melvin, Sr. and Betty T. Martin.



Jim is survived by his daughters, Rachel Martin of San Diego, California and Ashley (Jeff) Trimble of Warren, Ohio; granddaughter, Stella Trimble of Warren; brothers, Patrick Martin of Temecula, California and Raymond Martin of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; nephew, Avery Martin of Bend, Oregon and niece, Kylie Lewis of Newton Falls, Ohio.



Besides his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his nephew, Anthony Martin.



Jim was a self-employed landscape and design architect for over 35 years and took great joy in crafting beautiful landscapes for local families and their homes.

However, he was happiest with a fishing rod in his hand, especially on a boat or a bridge fishing the waters off the Florida Keys where he spent winters for almost 15 years.



Well known in the recovery community for his kindness, compassion and commitment to the twelve step program, he served as a mentor and role model for many throughout his 20 years of sobriety.



A Memorial Service will be held where Jim was most at peace, “in nature”, at the Warren Greek Center Pavilion from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020.

Family and friends are welcome to drop in and pay their respects while observing current protocols for physical distancing and masking as required by the state of Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to Oceana.org a worldwide ocean conservation nonprofit.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 20, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: