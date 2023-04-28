AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jimmy” Madison Wells passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

He was born July 2, 1940, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late James and Mary (Cassell) Wells.

He was employed as a Quality Manager in the automotive industry.

He is survived by his present wife, Lorraine Wells; a son from his prior marriage, Terence (Arlene) Wells; granddaughter, Kyesha (Emerson) Wells; Jamaal Wells; five great-grand children; sister, Constance Thurman; brother, Daniel Weste and a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

James was preceded in death by his father, James M. Wells; mother, Mary Adeline Wells and sister, Barbara Wells.

