GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Leroy Shaw, age 57, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Quality Life Services of Grove City.

He was born September 23, 1966, in Grove City, Pennsylvania to the late Alvin DeWayn and Verla Elizabeth (Lloyd) Shaw.

James was employed as a diesel fuel attendant.

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and motorcycles. What he cherished most in life was his family and friends.

He is survived by his sisters, Jennifer (Russell) Palmer and Karen E. Rhoads; nieces and nephews, Lesly (Jake) Shay, Tyler Palmer (Alexsis Shreffler), Emily (Shaun) Smith, Crystal Rankin, Amber Rhoads, Smokey Jo Rhoads, Kayla (Josh) Van VanVoorhis, Amber Rhoads and Lewis Rhoads; aunt/uncle, Ray (Doris) King. He also leaves behind a host of great-nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin DeWayn and Verla Elizabeth (Lloyd) Shaw.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

