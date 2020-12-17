James L. Harris, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, James L. Harris, age 61, of Boardman, passed away at Greenbriar Center.

He was born in Bryson City, North Carolina on July 10, 1959 to James Harris and Lucille Diehl.

