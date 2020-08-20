James Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, James Jones, age 61, of Youngstown passed into eternal rest.

He was born in Fort Sumter, South Carolina on March 13, 1959 to Selwin Jones and Joyce Arlene McWilliams.

James is survived by his wife, Holly Lynn (Rigby) Jones; son, Ian (Darby Jones) Jones of Girard; sister, Jill (Dominic) Falgiani of Girard; stepfather, Rev. R. Langley Collins of Youngstown; brother-in-law, Ed (Eileem) Rigby of Hubbard, Gail ( Sam) Conti of Boardman and numerous nieces and nephews.

James honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.

