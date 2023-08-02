AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the afternoon of Sunday, July 31, 2023, James “Jim” Warner Bartell, age 59, of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Youngstown on December 30, 1963, Edward Earnest, and Gertrude Elizabeth (Magnuson) Bartell.

A Graduate of Chaney High School in 1982 and attended classes at Youngstown State University from 1982-1986 before marrying “the love of his life” Janet in November of 1987. Jim and Janet would raise six kids throughout their marriage, all while staying close to home.

Jim was a Youngstown guy through and through, making it his home for over 59 years. For 27 of them, Jim spent working with The Vindicator (1992-2019) in the advertising department, eventually working his way up to supervisor. Prior to that, Jim was a delivery truck driver for Keibler and was known to bring home a bag of Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins or two.

Always a family man, Jim found himself as the best man at his oldest daughter Kelly’s wedding, a title that was fit for more than a celebration. Jim would also often be seen at his sons’, Stephen and Justin’s house, having his hand in all sorts of home renovation projects. From replacing a roof to replacing floorboards, Jim, quite literally, did it all from top to bottom.

An incredible leader and mentor to not only his family, but Jim also coached his sons Josh and Justin in Vindicator Tee-Ball, as well as various other pony and colt baseball teams around the valley for 15 years! Also finding himself in a leadership role as a Scoutmaster with Troop 9022 from 2014 to 2018, he walked with his son Tyler and countless other scouts on their trail to Eagle. Jim had a way of shaping the youth of today into great young men and women of tomorrow.

In his personal time, Jim was an avid bocce player! Finding his home leagues at The Youngstown Saxon Club (1982-2022) and St. Anthony’s in Struthers (2014-2022), he was always team red. When he was not competing himself, Jim loved watching his sports. Anything Cleveland sports was always his favorite team to watch. Spending countless summer nights at the ballpark Progressive Field, it became a gathering spot for his friends and family alike. If it were not pro sports, he would be supporting his local sports. A YSN superfan, he found a love for listening to his son, Tyler call sports, even becoming an Austintown-Fitch fan. Always teaching those around him how to be strong, how to be present, and, of course, how to “just be nice.”

Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janet Ann (Kanna) Bartell of Austintown; children, Kelly (Anthony) Procaccini of Virginia, Stephen (Jessica) Wolfe of Boardman, Joshua (Bre) Bartell of Cleveland, Justin (Cara) Bartell of Canfield, Tyler (Ashley) Bartell of Ravenna; grandchildren, Jordan and Hailey Procaccini both of Virginia, Mickayla and Gianna Taaffe both of Struthers, Penelope and Audrina Wolfe both of Boardman, Chase, Autumn and Jaxxon Bartell all of Cleveland, Brantley, Allie, Carina Bartell all of Canfield, Chloe Gray of Ravenna; siblings, Edward (Laura) Bartell of WI, Linda (the late Andy) Giersher of North Carolina, nieces, nephews and last but not least his constant companions, his dogs, Archie and as she is known, ‘his other girlfriend” Zoey

Jim is preceded in death by his father Ed, his mother Gertrude, his twin brother, Gerald who passed at birth, and his daughter Kristy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at The Youngstown Saxon Club Pavilion, 710 S Meridian Rd., YO, OH 44509. Memorials and Tributes from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and lunch and the receiving of friends from 12:00-3:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.