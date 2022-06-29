BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Janik, 41, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

He was born on March 24, 1981 in Youngstown, Ohio to James and Dolores (Petro) Janik.



He graduated from Boardman High School in 1999.

His favorite teams were the San Francisco 49ers and the Duke Blue Devils. Some of the things he enjoyed included grilling, growing vegetables and herbs and he especially loved dogs.



James is survived by his mother, Dolores Janik; siblings, Mike (Kim) Janik, Mary (Jeff) Hetson and Kathy Ignazio; uncle and aunt, John and Sue Petro; cousins, John and Joe Petro; nephews, Michael Janik, Andrew Janik and Alec Ignazio and nieces, Avery Ignazio and Olivia Hetson.



He was preceded in death by his father, James Janik; grandparents, John and Elizabeth Petro and grandmother, Viola Hricko.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.