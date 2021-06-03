James Harold Cunningham, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. Cunningham, age 56, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 8, 1964 to Gerald and Eleanor Cunningham.

He is survived by his life partner, Jennifer Timlin; children, Kenneth (Ashley) Cunningham of Girard, Gerald (Angelle) Cunningham of Pennsylvania, James Keel, Jonathen Cunningham, Sally Anne Keel, Joseph Cunningham and Annastaisha (Kevin) Cunningham, all of Toledo; grandchildren, Mason, Tristan, Bailee, Zach, Jimmy, Korynn, Carter, Kane, Rylee and a granddaughter due in June 2021 and siblings, Gerald Cunningham, Tina (Doug) Dennis and Nancy Cunningham, all of Ohio, Peggy Wyatt, Sherry (Tim) Cunningham, O’Dell (Pam) Cunningham and Mary Pertree, all of Michigan and Robert Cunningham and Waneda Cunningham, both of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Pam (the late Roger) Wetzel, Skip Cunningham and Kenneth Cunningham.

He loved his family, his friends, the Steelers, fishing and Skeets, his dog, his best friend and his loyal companion. James will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

You may make a donation for funeral expenses by clicking the DONATION TAB above on this page.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Harold Cunningham, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.