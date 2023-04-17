CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Stucky, age 72, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

James was born March 1, 1951, son to Donald W. Stucky and Blanche R. Stucky.

He was a baker by trade for over 40 years. During this time, he developed a very strong work ethic, lifelong friendships, and always kept his sense of humor thanks to his “brothers” he met along the way.

Jim was a devoted father and father figure to many. He was a caring neighbor always looking out for those around him. He would welcome anyone into his home day or night to talk, eat, or have a beer. He enjoyed his retirement, especially spending time with his children and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. In his free time, he enjoyed playing cards, watching sports, and always enjoyed recalling stories of the “Corner Boys”.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Kimberly Stucky (Ken Juart) of Youngstown, Linda Ziak (Christopher Bachelder) of Boardman, son Daniel Stucky (Sophia Stucky) of Lowellville; grandchildren Colin Ziak, Noah Ziak, Dimitri Stucky and Avila Stucky; sister Leah Koutsourais (John Koutsourais) and brothers Donald Stucky, and John Stucky (Debbie Stucky). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that loved their Uncle Jim.

There will be no calling hours or services in accordance with his wishes.

In lieu of flowers to family, please consider a memorial contribution to:

Blood and Cancer Center

3695 Boardman Canfield Rd

Canfield, Oh 44406

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

