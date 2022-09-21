YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Ludt, 71, passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

He was born on June 21, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward, Jr. and Kathryn (Hofmaster) Ludt.

He graduated from Rayen High School in 1969.

After college, he was a receiver at Jewel Mart in Boardman, Ohio, and then a receiving manager at the Hills Department Store also in Boardman. Later, he was a substitute teacher in the Austintown, Campbell and Youngstown schools.

James attended Gospel Baptist Church in Poland. He also sang at area nursing homes as a service to the residents. His favorite pastime was listening to Focus on the Family broadcasts, an organization that he enthusiastically supported.

He is survived by his sister, Linda (William) Robb of Austintown; Aunt Bea Elmo of Canfield; niece, Rebecca Combis and her sons, Matthew Robb of New York and Anthony (Katie Marino) Combis with their son, Giovanni Combis, of Niles; and another niece, Melissa (Mark) Bitsura and their daughters, Gabby and Thea Bitsura, all of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

A memorial will be scheduled at a future date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Edward Ludt, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.