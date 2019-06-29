James David Flora Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James David Flora, 69, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, surrounded by family.

He was born in Youngstown, on October 15, 1949, to Theodore and Violet (Dalman) Flora.

James proudly served his country in the United States Army, from 1969-1971, where he was awarded a Bronze Star.

He is survived by his children, Gina (James) Fox of Monroe, Ohio and Jeffrey (Jessica) Flora of Lebanon, Ohio; grandchildren, Emma, Zach, Grace, Sophia and brothers, William (Terri) Flora and Teddy Flora.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by sisters, Julia Boynton and Patricia Gail Flora.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

