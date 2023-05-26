MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James David Blower, age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Parkside Healthcare Center, Columbiana, Ohio.

He was born June 25, 1945 in East Palestine, Ohio.

James worked as a laborer in the steel manufacturing industry.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

