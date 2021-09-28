James Brennan Hornick, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jimbo” Brennan Hornick, age 61, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 20, 2021, peacefully at his residence.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 16, 1960, to James Dale Hornick and Judith Ann Guidesh Hornick Patrick.

He attended Woodrow Wilson High School but dropped out because of family problems and got his GED at a later time.

He worked at Calex Aluminum in Campbell, Ohio and Transport America and Schilli Specialized Trucking as an over-the-road truck driver, until becoming disabled in 2010.

He enjoyed spending time at Craig Beach and fishing at local lakes.

Jimbo is survived by his sister, Vicky Beal of Struthers; brother, Richard (Debbie) Hornick of Campbell; nephew and nieces, Jason Beal of Pennsylvania, Bobbie Beal of Struthers, Jamie Hornick of Campbell and Jennifer (Chuck) D’Amato, Boardman, Christina (Christopher) Mark, Jessie “Patrick) Cala and Lisa (Jonatan) Flores of Florida; five great-nephews and four great-nieces. He will also be missed by his longtime friend, Ron Ford and his dog, Nikki.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; stepfather, Larry Patrick and brother, Randall D. Hornick.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Bethel Friends Church, 2771 Spitler Road, Poland, OH 44514.

A Celebration of Life will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in Jimbo’s name to Animal Charities of Youngstown at animalcharityofohio.org.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

