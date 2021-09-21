James Arthur Hill III, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jimmy” Arthur Hill, age 35, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on February 12, 1986.

Jimmy loved spending time with his son, Trey, being outdoors, fishing, playing guitar and reading.

He is survived by his parents, Stacy L. Hill and James A. Hill II, both of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; son, Treyton Hill and former wife, Betty Humphreys, both of Hickory, North Carolina; maternal grandmother, Nancy Brown of Limestone, Pennsylvania; paternal grandmother, Carol Reese of Bessemer; sister, Grace Hill; brothers, Tyler (Brianna) Hill of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, Justin (Katie) Marker of Falling Waters, West Virginia, Mark (Romaissa) Williams of Butler, Pennsylvania and Logan Hill of Bessemer and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal stepgrandfather, Don Brown and his paternal grandfather, James A. Hill.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 905 S. Mill Street, New Castle, PA 16101. A dinner will follow the service.

