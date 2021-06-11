James Allen “Kuz Dawg” Kuzan, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, James Allen “Kuz-Dawg” Kuzan, Sr., 68, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away from complications of COVID-19 in Mercy Health Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on April 12, 1953, to Stanley John Kuzan and Frances Agnes (Tamalka) Garrett but was raised by his mother and his beloved stepfather, Donald Wesley Garrett.

James graduated from South High in Youngstown and worked most of his life in the area, many of those with Speedway Gas Stations. He dearly loved his co-workers who were like his own family.

James was an avid Cleveland sports fan, loved family gathering and attending his grandchildren’s games and events. He also loved going out to eat, long walks and helping other when he could. James love music especially the Beatles and the Bee Gees. When he heard any song from his era, he could tell you the song title and artist who sang it. James was currently really into Mercy Me, Tony Mac and many others.

James is survived by and will be missed by his beloved wife, Debbie Lynn (Meade) Kuzan, who he married on November 19, 2016; children, Jacob Aaron Kuzan and Jason Anthony Kuzan, both of Youngstown, Cheri Lea Devine and Olivia Rae Honthy, both of Boardman; grandchildren, Scotty James Honthy, Emily Honthy, Noah David Honthy, Jordan Nicole Devine-Jones, Jackie Ann Hardin, Jalen Nathaniel Devine, Alyssa Renee Kuzan, Jazlyn Ava Kuzan, Joshua Isaac Broll, Meranda May Caruso and Jace Alan Kuzan; identical twin, Joseph (Beverly) Kuzan; other siblings, Linda (Bill) McCale, George (Tammy) Garrett, Donna Jean Thomas and Paul (Missy) Garrett; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Mya, Ryan, Isaac and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and stepfather, James was also preceded in death by his sons, James Allen Kuzan, Jr. and Jonathan Andrew Kuzan; granddaughter, Haley Renee Kuzan; siblings, John Kuzan, Rosemarie (Garrett) Fissel and niece, Melanie Wilkson.

Viewing and family to receive friends on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service, at 5:45 p.m., at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc, 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 13, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.