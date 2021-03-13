Jacqueline Yvonne Easley, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Jacqueline Yvonne Easley, age 37, of New Waterford, Ohio passed away at Salem Regional Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born on July 11, 1983 to Gary Raymond Pauletick and Robin Lynn Bowser Pauletich.

Jacqueline is survived by her spouse, Steven F. Biega of New Waterford; beloved daughter and best friend, Deanna S. Easley of New Waterford; siblings, Samantha Pauletich and Maxwell Pauletich; Godfather, Daniel Bowser; Godmother, Ruth Dewhirst and a large extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jacqueline was a true red head to the core; you always knew where you stood. She was truthful to a fault and wore her heart on her sleeve. She was an incredibly talented lady with numerous interests. Her hobbies included sewing, crafts, and crocheting. She made purses, jewelry, and recently face masks like nobody else could. Jacqueline sold raw pearls and the cages in which they go. All her hand made creations as well as the pearls and nail wraps were sold online, at the crafts shows and paddle parties, to which she belonged. She loved photography, played the piano and flute, loved cats and was a wonderful cook. Jacqueline was also one of the most thoughtful gift givers always surprising you with not just the perfect gift, but one that you knew she spent a lot of time and effort selecting just for you. She was not flashy or flamboyant but simply elegant in her own quiet way. She enjoyed sightseeing and being in the country. She most enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved reading quietly with her cat, Hallie by her side, a good meal with family or a classic movie.

She will be deeply missed, and the world will never be the same for anyone who ever had the privilege of knowing her.

Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 – 8:0 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories or make a contribution by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Yvonne Easley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.