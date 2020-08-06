Jacqueline Ann Dickey, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Jacqueline Ann Dickey, age 70, of Boardman, passed away to be with our divine Lord.

She was born in Hays, Kansas on September 24, 1949 to John and Maryanne (Pfanensteil) Murphey.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Ann Dickey, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: