AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Jacqueline Ann Hanson, age 84, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her husband and family by her side.

She was born July 27, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of Jack B. Joynson and Margaret J. Novotney Joynson.

Jacqueline graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1956. She was a member of National Honor Society and she was the student secretary for her class. She was also a member of the Seminarian staff and she participated in Y-Teens.

Jacqueline was a proud mother and homemaker. She touched everyone with her love, laughter and friendship.

Jacqueline made it a priority to make the most of each day. She was young at heart and she enjoyed dancing and was a member of the Steel City Boogie Club and S.O.S., Save our Shag. Throughout the years, she was as an election poll worker. She kept herself busy, with her beloved husband, John. Together they traveled to Florida, visiting Disney World to ride the highest and fastest rollercoaster. Cedar Point was another favorite location. She enjoyed being active. Jacqueline worked out daily and loved to spend time in her garden.

She was strong in her faith and was a longtime member of St. James Episcopal Church.

Jacqueline is preceded in death by her twin sons, John Lee and James Lee Hanson.

She is survived by her loving husband, John E. Hanson; daughters, Jill Stipcianos and Jennifer Hanson (Don Tanner); stepchildren, Mark (Michelle) Hanson and Scott Hanson; sister, Margaret Joyson (Bill Beach); beloved grandchildren, Nick Stipcianos, Ali Macioge, Anthony Stipcianos, Danielle Stipcianos and Sierra Macioge and great-grandchild, Jaxton Stipcianos.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 7640 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James Lee Hanson and John Lee Hanson Memorial Fund.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

