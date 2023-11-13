YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Randall Coley, 83, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Jack was born on February 10, 1940, in Pinsonfork, Kentucky, the youngest son of nine children to Elijah L. & Susie Jane Coley.

His upbringing was one of modest means. He grew up playing in the hills of Eastern, Kentucky with his siblings and many cousins. His family later moved to Youngstown, Ohio in search of work, where Jack attended The Rayen High School.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and served for eight years. He was stationed in Florida, Texas, and Greenland and was honorably discharged.

He married Jean Verzella on November 16, 1968, and took a job with Commercial Shearing & Stamping in Youngstown, where he worked as a press operator and crane man for 36 years until retiring. He enjoyed attending the annual union Christmas party.

Jack enjoyed many hobbies, one being flying. He was a licensed pilot for single engine planes and loved to take his family on flights. He also enjoyed the outdoors – hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, and gardening. Jack’s favorite pastime was car racing, and you could find him every weekend at Lernerville, Sharon and Eriez dirt tracks. He also loved Nascar and attended several races at Daytona & Michigan Speedways. He was a member of the Twin State Auto Racing Club, serving as Treasurer for many years.

Jack’s love for life and his family was infectious. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. He loved to cook and made many family favorites. He loved to travel and visited family often, frequently making stops at his favorite places – Krispy Kreme and Sonny’s BBQ. He loved to work with his hands. Jack was a Mr. Fix-it and could fix nearly anything. He also built many things, including wind chimes for each of his siblings.

Jack is survived by his loving family, including his wife of 55 years, Jean, along with their daughter, Dorothy (Jason) Reynolds of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; his three grandchildren, Taylor (Owen) Weigel of North Sewickley, Jack and Nicholas Reynolds of Enon Valley; his sister, Peggy (John) Chaney of Hubbard; sisters-in-law, Judith Verzella of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Shirley Coley of Hubbard and Elaine Coley of Foxworth, Mississippi; brother-in-law, David (Anne) Verzella of Guilford, Connecticut; sister-in-law, Maureen Verzella of Altoona, Pennsylvania and brother-in-law, Michael (Carol) Verzella of Ashtabula, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by three children: Baby, Mary Ann, and Michael Coley and his siblings, Violet (Thomas) Lowe, Fern (Hoyt) Hickey, Murley (Gerry) Coley, Elijah “Whick” Coley, Harold Coley, Darrell (Tillie) Coley and Carol (Jim) Smith; his brother-in-law, Tom Verzella; his niece, Beverly Jean Lowe; niece, Tillie Coley; nephew, Steve Coley and niece, Rose Alyece Lowe.

Jack’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Veteran’s Administration, Comfort Keepers, and Crossroads Hospice who all cared for him.

Family & friends are invited to a celebration of life service on November 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Hubbard, 59 Orchard Ave. Hubbard, OH 44425.

