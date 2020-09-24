Jack Edward Little, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Jack Edward Little, age 64, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on August 21, 1956 to John Little and Carol (Lampee) Little Croyle.

Jack is survived by his wife, Susan “Megan” McNeeley Little; mother, Carol Croyle; his children and other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. (a full service funeral home) Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

